Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Right now you can pick up an AKRacing chair starting at $180 on Drop, which is kind of insane.



These models are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and can let you lie all the way down. But these come with two added benefits: they are at least $100 cheaper, and are a lot more attractive. So toned down, in fact, they could be used in the office without attracting too many weird looks.

Advertisement

At checkout, you can go with the Opal for $180 and upgrade all the way to the $320 Onyx Deluxe (which offers top-grain leather upholstery.)