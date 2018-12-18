Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

I know, I know, gaming chairs look ridiculous. But whether you sit for extended play sessions, or just spend a lot of time at your desk for work, they really can be worth the cost and potential embarrassment for the comfort they provide.



AKRacing is one of the biggest names in the space, and they teamed up with Massdrop to design the Aero, a gaming chair based on the $500 AKRacing Premium chair, but available to Massdrop shoppers for just $280 for a limited time. While it lacks the high side walls on the seat of the Premium, it retains the more expensive chair’s tilt and lock feature, its adjustable pillows, as well as its 4D arm rests that can move up, down, and even side to side. It’s even accented with pieces of perforated Alcantera, while the Premium is just PU leather throughout. It won’t make a huge difference, but I do think it looks nice.