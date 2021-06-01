Massage Your Achy Back After Carrying Your Team in Knockout City

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat Massage Chair Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat Massage Chair | $72 | Amazon

Wow your team sure does suck, huh? That guy gave up 7 points alone in a single round. And what’s he doing now—did he just fall off the edge again? It’s a good thing you’ve been catching every ball left and right. Got another triple KO after getting some dude out with his own balled up teammate. Hell yeah, but let’s take it a bit easy. You don’t want to pull a muscle in your back from carrying this entire team. This kneading massage cushion with a built in heating pad is $18 off and is exactly what you need to keep you performing well enough to get ten KOs all on your own.