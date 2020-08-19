Massage All Your Parts With a $35 Full Body Shiatsu, Today Only

InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager Image : InvoSpa

InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager | $35 | Amazon Gold Box

Your spouse probably isn’t a professional masseuse, but save for dropping a wad of cash at the spa, what can you do to soothe your screaming muscles? Everyone swears by shiatsu massagers, and for good reason. They feature powerful heated kneading nodes that can squeeze all the discomfort right out of your body. Amazon has one of the most popular models on sale for a mere $35, today only.

Featuring eight total kneading nodes—four big, four small—InvoSpa employs what I call the “wet towel” design, which is flexible enough to massage any part of your body from the neck down. There are three total intensities to choose from, two different massage directions, and it even comes with a carrying case for easy transport on-the-go.