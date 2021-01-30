Mask up With 40% off Onzie Mindful Masks

Mindful Masks Lavender Cobra/Jasmine | $17 | Onzie

Mindful Masks Emerald Tie Dye/Black | $17 | Onzie

Mindful Masks - Rose Leopard/Primavera | $14 | Onzie

We’re a month into this new year already— can you believe it? Treat yourself for making it 1/12 of the way through 2021 with some new masks from Onzie.

Onzie’s Mindful Mask line is 40% off today, no coupon codes needed. These masks are made using up-cycled activewear material, so they should be perfect for daily walks and outdoor exercise. I’m personally eyeing this emerald tie-dye and black combo for $17 (pictured on model above).

Another option with tie string closures is this pair of lavender and grey masks— the flower print is my favorite.

For $14, you can snag this lovely rose leopard print and flowery combo of masks with ear loops instead of ties.

This is just a small sampling of what’s available. Check out Onzie for all the masks!