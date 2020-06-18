It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleAccessories

Mask or No Mask, Anti-Fog Coating Is Free at GlassesUSA With Any Purchase Over $100

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGlassesUSA Deals
52
Save
Free Anti-Fog Coating With Any $100+ Order | GlassesUSA | Promo code FREEFOG
Gif: GlassesUSA

Free Anti-Fog Coating With Any $100+ Order | GlassesUSA | Promo code FREEFOG

Aside from correcting your vision, prescription glasses have many practical benefits—such as protecting your eyes from finger pokes (intentional or otherwise). On the downside, glasses get dirty, smudged with fingerprints, and very foggy at times.

Advertisement

GlassesUSA can help on that last front, at least. When you place a new glasses order for $100 or more and use the Kinja Deals exclusive code FREEFOG, you’ll get free anti-fog lens coating! That’s especially handy right now for those of us suffering through foggy lenses while wearing a mask, so if you need new glasses, hit the link and take advantage of this offer.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Here's What to Buy Your Dad for Father's Day

Thursday's Best Deals: Roku Premiere, Cuisinart Mini Grill, Black & Decker Cordless Drill, Anker USB-C Charger, Amazon Batteries, and More

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: Where Can I Buy Tires Online?

Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 1: Bags and Pouches