I pity the fool who uses a blender to make guacamole. There’s only one real way, the abuelita way, which is with a molcajete. And an abuelita is never wrong, and you never question her unless you want a laser-guided chancla to the face.

This particular molcajete is just $13 right now, down $5 from its usual price. The best part? After you’re done making the guac, you can serve it on the molcajete.