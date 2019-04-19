Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

You may have thought she was gone forever, but turns out, Mary Poppins can come back today thanks to this super-califragilisticexpialidocious deal. Right now, Amazon Prime members can rent Mary Poppins Returns, starring the utterly delightful Emily Blunt, for just $3—mere tuppence, any banker would attest. You’ll have 30 days to start watching, and three days to finish once you hit play (or to watch it over, and over, and over for 72 hours). Just be sure to cash in on this great price before it gets hold of an umbrella and floats away.