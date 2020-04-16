It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Marvel's Spider-Man: GotY Edition is So Cheap Even Peter Parker Could Afford It

Eric Ravenscraft
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition | $15 | Best Buy
Marvel’s Spider-Man might just be one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives of this generation. And now, you can get the game, plus its three bonus chapters of DLC, all for $15 from Best Buy. It’s a small price to pay for that rare game that makes you feel like Spider-Man.

Can’t wait for the disc? It’s also on sale at the PlayStation Store, but you’ll have to fork over another $5.

Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

