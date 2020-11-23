It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Marvel's Avengers is Down to $27 in World's Mightiest Price Reduction

Giovanni Colantonio
This Black Friday season is apparently a bidding war for who can have the lowest price on Marvel's Avengers. Despite only coming out in September, the superhero game is now at its lowest price yet: $27. The base game isn't the only version getting a discount. The Deluxe Edition is selling for $40, which is still less than the price of the game at full retail. Even crazier, the $200 Earth's Mightiest edition is now $80. The package feature a bunch of physical Avengers goodies, including a big honking statue of Captain America. It's hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I'll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

