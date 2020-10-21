Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Edition Has Tons of Physical Extras, Xbox One Copy Is Over $50 off

Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition (Xbox One) | $149 | Amazon
With a $51 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.