Marshall's Kilburn II Is a Gorgeous Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Will Look Good Anywhere

It’s no secret I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with, and I’ve had many. The Kilburn II is no different and is currently the speaker in my bedroom. It’s 42% off the rest of the day.

I’ve enjoyed playing with this one during the lockdown, and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app, I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel, which are absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them, and it shows. This was in the living room for a bit, and both my roommate and I used it for the Amazon Alexa features, especially for asking about the weather. Alexa can even hear us in the kitchen, so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly, but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in, it’s been perfect.

