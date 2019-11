The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $200 | Amazon

There may not be a better looking Bluetooth speaker than the Marshall Stanmore, which looks just like a cute ‘lil guitar amp. T he Stanmore II upped the volume with higher powered drivers and Bluetooth 5.0, and it’s marked down to an all-time low $200 on Amazon right now. Go rock out with your credit card out.