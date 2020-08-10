It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Marry Your TV to the Wall With a $27 Articulating Mount

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Everstone TV Wall Mount | $27 | Amazon | Use code QUH5XNAQ
If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Everstone’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 32" and 70", and supports VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $27 with discount code QUH5XNAQ. You’ll get 6-foot HDMI cable in the box as a nice bonus.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.6" close to the wall and extends 16" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

