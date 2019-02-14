Marpac Yogabed Mattresses | $595-$999 | Marpac

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine | $34 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

Marpac Purest Sleep Scent Diffuser | $30 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

I’m not sure how it was decided that Presidents’ Day was the sleep holiday, but it seems to have the highest concentration of mattress deals of any day of the year.

For example, Marpac—yes, the white noise company—makes its own mattresses now, and they’re up to $300 off for the holiday weekend. They’re the multi-layer foam mattresses with a ~100 night trial like you’ve come to expect, but with a few cool features like a zip-off top cover, which means you don’t have to lift the mattress when it’s time to clean it.

And even if you’re happy with your mattress, the classic Marpac Dohm white noise machine is also on sale for $34 with promo code LOVESTORY. The same code will also get you the company’s Purest sleep scent diffuser (basically just an oil diffuser) for $30.