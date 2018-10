Graphic: Shep McAllister

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Friends & Family sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.