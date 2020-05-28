It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Marking the Start of Hot Boy Summer, Men's Shorts Are up to 30% off at Huckberry

Gabe Carey
Up to 30% off Men’s Shorts | Huckberry

Now that it’s abruptly scalding outside, it feels like the right time to make that Summer Switch. The switch to shorts that is. After an unruly winter that somehow bled into May (it snowed this month on the East Coast), I am sitting down typing this on the 8th floor of an apartment building, windows wide open, and beginning to sweat profusely. It’s shorts season, boys, time to stock up on Faherty all days from Huckberry, now $68.

Shop today for up to 30% off Huckberry’s entire men’s shorts catalog including Relwen flyweight flex shorts, Flint and Tinder 365s, Proof Nomads, and more. Keep scrolling and you’ll even find Tranquillo “Chillshorts,” which appear to be some kind of sweatpant/boardshort hybrid. Sweatshorts you might say. Made from a cotton-poly fabric, these little guys are the perfect companion for those of us working from home this summer. Don’t miss out, grab a pair today.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

