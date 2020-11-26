It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Finally Back on Sale, So Hit the Gas

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
338
Save
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) | $100 | Amazon
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) | $100 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) | $100 | Amazon

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). The only catch is that Amazon won’t be shipping orders until January, so it won’t be here quite inn time for the holidays, but there’s always Valentine’s Day!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sharpen Your Finest Axe, Because Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Now $48

Marvel's Avengers is Down to $25 in World's Mightiest Price Reduction

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

The Best Nintendo Switch Games To Avoid Uncomfortable Interactions With Distant Relatives on Thanksgiving