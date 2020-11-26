Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Finally Back on Sale, So Hit the Gas

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set) | $100 | Amazon

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). The only catch is that Amazon won’t be shipping orders until January, so it won’t be here quite inn time for the holidays, but there’s always Valentine’s Day!

