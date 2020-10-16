Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Is Back in Stock at Best Buy for $100

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsnintendo dealsBest Buy Deals
319
Save
Mario Kart Live | $100 | Best Buy
Mario Kart Live | $100 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mario Kart Live | $100 | Best Buy

While I may be a bit too old to play an AR toys-to-life Mario Kart game, the Nintendo kid in me is ecstatic it exists. Mario Kart is such a meaningful part of my life I almost skipped my high school graduation to play Mario Kart 8 for Wii U the day it came out. Hell, I bought a Wii U for that game and still don’t regret it. Now you can share your love for Mario Kart with your little ones, complete with real-life courses they can customize around the house, in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. On-screen and off, karts are affected by environmental damage. Run into a mushroom and watch as toy Mario soars past his big bro. Get hit by a shell and real-life Mario will slow down as he does in the game.

Advertisement

Back in stock at Best Buy, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a novelty you’ll want to experience, and it comes out today for Nintendo Switch. As pre-orders were largely out of stock at most retailers for a while now, it comes a surprise it’s available at Best Buy on day one. But don’t miss out and grab a set while you still can. You never know when it’ll sell out yet again.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Mario Kart Live
Mario Kart Live
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers

This Dining Table/Desk Combo Adds a Touch of Class to Your Work-From-Home Station for Just $60

Friday's Best Deals: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Amazon Echo Dot, Logitech C920 Webcam, John Wick Trilogy, Nerds and Laffy Taffy, and More

The Jezebel X Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Team-Up Is the Perfect Intersection of Inviting Interests