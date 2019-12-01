It's all consuming.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Down to $45 With Coupon, Somehow An All-Time Low

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch | $45 | Amazon | Clip $4.95 coupon
Mario Kart 8 first came out in 2014 on the Wii U, but because most people didn’t buy that console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched as, effectively, a launch title for the Switch for most people. And despite being out on that platform for nearly three years, its price is still holding strong.

Which is why when it’s on sale today for $50, plus an addition $5 off if you clip the coupon before adding to your cart, it’s somehow an all-time low price for the Switch version of this game. That’s right, $45 is the best price we’ve seen for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a good game that is still worth that much money. And if history is any indication, it won’t get cheaper than this any time soon.

