Mario Has Perished. He Is Dead. Memorialize Him With The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists,. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.