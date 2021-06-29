Mario Golf: Super Rush Has Been Out Less Than a Week and Is Already On Sale

Mario Golf: Super Rush (w/ bag tag)| $51 | Best Buy

Mario Golf: Super Rush | $51 | Amazon



The latest spinoff of Mario and company dipping their toes into the sports world released this past Friday in the form of Mario Golf: Super Rush. The golf controls feel great and the game is a blast to play—especially with friends . There just isn’t a whole lot to do in it. The Adventure Mode feels very cobbled together or as if they had to cut a lot of ideas coming in at around five hours to complete. If you’re a solo player, once you complete that, you’ll find yourself wondering what to do next other than trying to beat your own scores on the measly six courses the game offers. Really all of this wouldn’t be that big of an issue if the game had not been set at the full retail price of $60.

This deal has come as an absolute shock. While yes, the game is not quite worth jumping into at it’s launch price, it is unheard of to see a game reduce its price in its first week—especially when that game is a first-party Nintendo game. It’s hard to tell if this deal will stick around for awhile. If this new Mario Golf title has piqued your interest, but you were unsure about buying at launch, Nintendo just teed up a sweet deal for you.

In addition , the Best Buy version comes with a free golf bag tag so go ahead and tag your bag with it.