With so. many. products. sold on Amazon, Gold Boxes featuring a range of brands from a broad category can be hit or miss. But today’s Black Friday Beauty & Personal Care Gold Box is a grab bag of solid steals. Included in the sale is cult favorite zip zapper, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for $12, makeup-dissolving micellar water from French brand Bioderma for $10, and Oribe’s famed (and notoriously pricey) Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo duo for $53, among other products that are certainly worthy of your bathroom counter.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Oribe Dry Stylers, and Other Cult Favorites Are Up For Grabs in Amazon's Beauty Gold Box
