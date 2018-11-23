Beauty & Personal Care Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

With so. many. products. sold on Amazon, Gold Boxes featuring a range of brands from a broad category can be hit or miss. But today’s Black Friday Beauty & Personal Care Gold Box is a grab bag of solid steals. Included in the sale is cult favorite zip zapper, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for $12, makeup-dissolving micellar water from French brand Bioderma for $10, and Oribe’s famed (and notoriously pricey) Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo duo for $53, among other products that are certainly worthy of your bathroom counter.