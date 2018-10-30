Graphic: Shep McAllister

How many times have you started working on a recipe, only to realize that you were supposed to have been marinating something for the last two hours? At that point, you’ve probably either ordered takeout, or “marinated” your meat in the fridge for 15 minutes and hoped for the best.

Enter Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s Instant Marinator, which uses the power of a vacuum to open up the pores in the meat, and achieve full marinade saturation in just in 20 minutes. Just add your meat and marinade to the container, use the included hand pump to draw out all of the air, and pop it in the fridge while you chop vegetables. It’s even dishwasher safe, and can double as a leftover container, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

It typically sells for $25-$30, and is a steal even at full price, but you can grab one (or more!) for just $20 today, truly a juicy deal.