Mari Kondo Your Life With 15% off Yamazaki's Minimalist Home Furnishings at Huckberry

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods | Huckberry

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.

Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends August 17.