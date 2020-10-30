Marc Jacobs' Classic Crème Lipstick Is 50% off so It's Time to Paint That Pout

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick | $16 | Sephora



If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

