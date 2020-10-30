Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Marc Jacobs' Classic Crème Lipstick Is 50% off so It's Time to Paint That Pout

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSephora Deals
17
Save
Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick | $16 | Sephora
Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick | $16 | Sephora
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick | $16 | Sephora

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

Advertisement

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
2 Years + One Extra Plan Free
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Latest iPad Air Just Came Out, And You Can Get It In Green for $560 ($40 off)

Shoot Your Shot With the Best Digital Cameras, According to Photographers

These Painfully Adorable 2-Pack Baby Yoda Figures Are Just $13 Each

Save 50% on Anker's True-Wireless Earbuds and Enjoy Easy Pairing With Great Sound