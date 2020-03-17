It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Manage Your Stress Better with 40% off Speks [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
40% off 1000-Edition Magnets | Speks
40% off 1000-Edition Magnets | Speks

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s 40% off Speks sound?

With our exclusive promo code HOORAY1K, you can get the 1,000-edition Speks magnetic balls in any color or size for $27, marked down from the usual $45. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!

