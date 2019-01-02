Circle with Disney | $40 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent this holiday season.

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $40 price is the best we’ve ever seen.