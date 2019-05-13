Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s a rich man’s world, but you don’t have to win a fortune in a game to own both of the instantly classic Mamma Mia! films, starring the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and one Meryl Streep. Right now the set of two DVDs is just $13, it’s lowest price yet. And best of all, you’ll be getting the sing-along versions, so you can claim your rightful spot as the third Dynamo. Buy now, and see that girl, watch that scene—oh, you get it.