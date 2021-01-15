Mama Mia, It's a Big Sale on Digital Nintendo Switch Games!

Image : Nintendo

Thank the heavens, folks. It’s a Ninte ndo Switch sale! Any Nintendo fans know that the company’s games don’t really get discounted often. While studios like Ubisoft tend to slice their games to half price months after release, Nintendo games remain full price through most of their lifespan. So anytime we see a Nintendo Switch sale, it’s a cause for celebration. A bunch of retailers just threw up some sales on digital downloads for a bunch of Switch titles. That includes some first-party hits like Super Mario Maker 2, as well as third-party games like Fuser. We’ve curated some highlights below, but make sure to check the full landing pages to see what else is on sale today.