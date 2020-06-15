It's all consuming.
Maki Your Own Sushi Candles With This Cute DIY Kit

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Etsy

Sushi Candle Making Kit | $27 | Etsy

If you’re still picking up new quarantine hobbies and you’re done with bread and cross stich let’s try candles. There are a lot of DIY kits on Etsy to make wonderful little luminous crafts but these sushi ones from CraftyMaker have a five-star rating and a dashi of creativity.

This beeswax kit is kitschy enough to warm the heart of any unagi lover. Looking at the set I’m just getting a lot of Popin’ Cookin’ vibes and you get enough supplies to make six roll candles. You can recreate salmon, maki, tobiko, and even inside out rolls. Little faux dollops of ginger and wasabi come as a decoration option. Each candle will burn about thirty minutes and has a natural clean scent. Saké to me baby.

Ships for free from Canada.

