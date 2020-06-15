Maki Your Own Sushi Candles With This Cute DIY Kit

Sushi Candle Making Kit Photo : Etsy

Sushi Candle Making Kit | $27 | Etsy



If you’re still picking up new quarantine hobbies and you’re done with bread and cross stich let’s try candles. There are a lot of DIY kits on Etsy to make wonderful little luminous crafts but these sushi ones from CraftyMaker have a five-star rating and a dashi of creativity.

This beeswax kit is kitschy enough to warm the heart of any unagi lover . Looking at the set I’m just getting a lot of Popin’ Cookin’ vibes and you get enough supplies to make six roll candles. You can recreate s almo n, maki, tobiko, and even inside out rolls. L ittle faux dollops of ginger and wasabi come as a decoration option . Each candle will burn about thirty minutes and has a natural clea n scent. Saké to me baby.

Ships for free from Canada.