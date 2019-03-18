If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Makeup Is a Steal at Stila's 25% Off Sitewide Sale
If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving.