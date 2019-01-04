Image: Anthropologie

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

