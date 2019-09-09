Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $199 | Amazon

Does anyone need six pounds of mashed potatoes on any other day besides Thanksgiving and Christmas? Probably not, but it is always good to know you can make that much in a KitchenAid. Right now, the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is about $60 off on Amazon.

This model can help you made a ton of food, ranging from six dozen cookies, three loaves of bread, six pounds of mashed potatoes, dough for a couple dozen pierogies, and more. It is a 10-speed mixer, so you hopefully won’t get covered in flour when you turn it on.