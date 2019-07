Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kraft Easy Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese | $6 | Amazon

Is Kraft macaroni and cheese the best mac and cheese? Not at all. But it is extremely convenient to cook and you kind of want to eat it as soon as you see it. You can get a box of 18 single-serve pouches for $6 when you Subscribe & Save, or $7 if you only want one order.