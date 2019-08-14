Photo: Walmart

LIFX Smart Light Panels Set of Five | $120 | Walmart

Smart light bulbs are all well and good, but there’s no smart home gear that’s as cool as smart light wall panels.



This set of five panels from LIFX doesn’t require a hub, works with Apple HomeKit (and all the other major smart home systems), and in a marked departure from most similar products, includes 64 individual adressable zones within each square. That means you can gradients, fine patterns, and much more unique looks than you could achieve if each square could only display a single color at a time.

The set has everything you need to get started, and only costs $120 at Walmart today.