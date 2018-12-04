Graphic: Shep McAllister

$10 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Bluetooth app control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code 3CC78KNJ at checkout to get the deal.

