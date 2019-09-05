Photo: Power Practical

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but with 6500K true white LEDs that promise to minimize eye strain and look professional, Luminoodle is one of the most polished option out there.



If you aren’t familiar with bias lights, they ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool. Needless to say, this would make for a creative holiday gift as well.

Today only at Woot, you can save on all available length and color options lengths (the XL is meant for 41"-59" TVs, so that’s probably the one you want), and they’re also on sale at Amazon for a few bucks more, if Woot sells out, or if you just want them faster.