Make Your Triumphant Return to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox for $5

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox) BR2021 Screenshot : PUBG Corporation

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox ) | $5 | Eneba | Use code BR2021

2017 feels like forever ago. So much has changed since what many considered to be one of gaming’s best years. That’s especially evident when considering what’s happened in battle royale games since then. Way back then, PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds was a completely new concept, introducing this whole “battle royale” thing to the world. One year later, Fortnite was dominating the market and everyone wanted a piece of the pie. Now, even Mario has a battle royale game. If you want to take a trip down memory lane and pay your respects to the OG, Eneba currently has the Xbox version (digital code) of PUBG on sale for $5. Just use the discount code BR2021 at checkout to get in on the action. PUBG may seem like old news in 2021, but hey, at least it still works on mobile. The same can’t be said for Fortnite, which remains banned on iOS.

