Make Your Thanksgiving Dinner Prep Easier Than Ever With This Sale on Hamilton Beach Tools

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Hamilton Beach Dinner Tools | Amazon

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon’s dropping the price on three Hamilton Beach kitchen accessories to make your tedious prep work go by faster. Pick up a $70 stand mixer, $14 electric knife, and $21 automatic can opener with today’s Gold Box.

The prices on the s tand mixer and the electric knife beat their lowest price ever ($10 off and $2 off, respectively.) The electric can opener has been cheaper, but that was on Black Friday of last year. But it’s still a solid deal at $7 off its average price.

Just remember that these discounts only apply today, so pick yourself up an electric knife just in case your turkey comes out *too juicy*.