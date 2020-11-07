Make Your Switch Look Like a Sheikah Slate For As Low as $9 With Up to 25% Off These Legend of Zelda Carrying Cases

Sheikah Slate Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch (Red) | $9 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch was designed to be easy to use whether you’re in your living room with it docked to your TV or while on-the-go, and you can make the latter even easier with a carrying case designed to protect your console and your games.

First up, these cases are inspired by the Sheikah Slate of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and come in a few colors.

The best deal is the red one which you can grab for just $9. The purple one that I personally have my eye on is a bit more at $14. The brown that looks closest to Link’s actual Slate is going for $17.

Also on sale right now is this Switch case that features Link on it and includes a cleaning cloth and screen protector , only $15 today.