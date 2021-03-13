It's all consuming.
Make Your Space Cuter and Comfier in One Go With $46 off This AutoFull Gaming Chair

Elizabeth Lanier
Image: AutoFull
If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull pink gaming chair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $254and yes, that includes the rabbit ears, don’t worry.

Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).

If you are looking for ergonomics, this chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests—which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s 15% off and you’ll also receive a $10 digital gift card for a limited time.

