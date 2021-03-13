Make Your Space Cuter and Comfier in One Go With $46 off This AutoFull Gaming Chair

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears Image : AutoFull

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears | $254 | Newegg

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull p ink g aming c hair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $254— and yes, that includes the r abbit e ars, don’t worry.

Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).

If you are looking for ergonomics, th is chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests— which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s 15% off and you’ll also receive a $10 digital gift card for a limited time.