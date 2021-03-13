Make Your Space Cuter and Comfier in One Go With $46 off This AutoFull Gaming Chair

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears | $254 | Newegg
If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull pink gaming chair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $254— and yes, that includes the rabbit ears, don’t worry.
Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).
If you are looking for ergonomics, this chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests—which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s 15% off and you’ll also receive a $10 digital gift card for a limited time.