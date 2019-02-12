Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.

Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for an all-time low $34. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.