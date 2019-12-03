Make Your Own Spices and Jerky With This Discounted Dehydrator

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator | $170 | Woot

I nvesting $17 0 on this Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



Advertisement

This model offers a timer and adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 15 square feet of drying space.

But since it’s Woot one-day sale, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the deal dries out.