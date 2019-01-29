Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Investing $140 on this Excalibur 5-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.

This model offers adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 8 square feet of drying space.

It’s rare to see the smaller unit on sale which, I think, is more appropriate for most homes since it takes up less space. But since it’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out.