This $288 Masterbuilt 40-inch electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With 975 square inches of cooking space, it’s great for cookouts and family meal prepping. This model even has a remote control so you change the smoker’s target temperature from the comfort of your couch. Today’s $288 price is a decent discount from its $315 price tag and the best price we’ve seen since mid-May.