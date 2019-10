Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother | $11 | Amazon

Stop overpaying for lattes and cappuccinos at expensive coffee shops. You can make your own at home when you buy a PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother for $11. It has 19,000 rpm and will give you frothy milk in 15 to 20 seconds for your coffee, latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and more.