It's all consuming.
Make Your Own Movie Theater RCA's 480P LCD Projector, Only $49 the Rest of the Week

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector | $49 | Walmart
RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector | $49 | Walmart
RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector | $49 | Walmart

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector is just $49 for the next few days.

RCA is a great storied brand and this projector continues that tradition of excellence. This is the definition of tiny and mighty as it gives you a screen size of 30" all the way up to 150". That’s literally huge. There are two HDMI ports to connect to Blu-ray/DVD players, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. The resolution is 480p as the name points out but it does support 1080p with an HDMI connection. The speaker is powerful and the cooling fan is quiet for the best viewing experience possible. Add this projector to your streaming setup, pop some popcorn, and have the ultimate movie night under the stars.

This item will ship for free and this deal will run until Sunday.

