Graphic: Shep McAllister

If getting wine delivered is a few too many steps removed from the vineyard for your liking, this $50 merlot-making kit is a fun and educational alternative.

Inside, you’ll find grape juice, yeast, a gallon fermenting jug, and everything else you need to make your own vino. Our deal researcher, Corey, has used a beer brewing product from the same company, and had this to say in Slack:

So that’s on sale. And while I haven’t done one of their wine kits, I am currently testing their fermenter, a beer kit, and a cider kit. No messing around, it’s some of the absolute best homebrew products I’ve used. Everything from their creative box design to their instructions to the actual equipment goes the extra bit to make it more understandable, enjoyable, trustworthy, and easy.

Anyway, this is an all-time low price on this kit, so a toast to Friday!