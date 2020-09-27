Make Your Own Matcha Lattes With Up to 30% Off Organic Green Tea Powder, Up to 51% Off Frothers

Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder 1 oz. Bag | $8 | Amazon



PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother (Multiple Options) | $12 to $16 | Amazon

Matcha, an organic form of antioxidant-rich green tea powder, is a popular add-in for all sorts of drinks. You can even get the health benefits in the matcha latte form with not too much effort and for a great deal right now.

Jade Leaf organic matcha green tea powder is on sale right now for 20% off on Amazon. You get an additional 10% if you buy more than one bag, so it might be a good time to stock up. There are additional savings if you sign-up for subscribe and save of 5% or more, but how much matcha powder do you need? That’s a personal choice— no judgment here.

You can easily make your own matcha drinks at home by adding the liquid of your choice to some powder and whisking with a frother.

You’re in luck if you’re shopping for one of those, as the top-rated one is up to 36% off right now. The cheapest options are the black and silver frothers for $12, but you can get them down to $9 apiece if you buy three (that’s 51% off) . The other colors are mostly $14, with a few special options held firm at full price for $16. However, you can also get an additional 15% off of those options if you buy three frothers (so the special color options like unicorn will be $12 each). Although I’m not sure why you would need three of them— maybe matcha latte kits would make for thoughtful gifts?

